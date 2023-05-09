Positives for EZFill Holdings Inc. (EZFL) as stock gains in recent trading

EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EZFL) is 19.49% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.46 and a high of $7.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EZFL stock was last observed hovering at around $2.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.45% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.17% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 55.17% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.69, the stock is 15.61% and 3.82% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.18 million and changing 20.09% at the moment leaves the stock -33.50% off its SMA200. EZFL registered -43.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -43.96%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.50.

The stock witnessed a 8.47% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -29.49%, and is 53.71% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 51.64% over the week and 28.28% over the month.

EZFill Holdings Inc. (EZFL) has around 53 employees, a market worth around $8.63M and $15.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -98.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 84.25% and -65.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-198.70%).

EZFill Holdings Inc. (EZFL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for EZFill Holdings Inc. (EZFL) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

EZFill Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -42.70% this year.

EZFill Holdings Inc. (EZFL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 26.55M, and float is at 1.73M with Short Float at 0.74%.

EZFill Holdings Inc. (EZFL) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at EZFill Holdings Inc. (EZFL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Reyes Luis Alejandro,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Reyes Luis Alejandro bought 2,400 shares of the company’s common stock on May 26 at a price of $0.41 per share for a total of $988.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 36163.0 shares.

EZFill Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 26 that Reyes Luis Alejandro (Director) sold a total of 2,400 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 26 and was made at $0.40 per share for $960.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 33763.0 shares of the EZFL stock.