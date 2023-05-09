Positives for NIKE Inc. (NKE) as stock gains in recent trading

NIKE Inc. (NYSE: NKE) is 8.44% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $82.22 and a high of $131.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NKE stock was last observed hovering at around $126.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.29% off its average median price target of $138.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.7% off the consensus price target high of $160.00 offered by 34 analysts, but current levels are -29.47% lower than the price target low of $98.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $126.88, the stock is 1.12% and 3.87% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.64 million and changing 0.23% at the moment leaves the stock 12.89% off its SMA200. NKE registered 6.95% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 40.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.85 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $27.53.

The stock witnessed a 5.54% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.91%, and is -0.81% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.09% over the week and 1.74% over the month.

NIKE Inc. (NKE) has around 79100 employees, a market worth around $190.52B and $50.63B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 36.61 and Fwd P/E is 31.39. Profit margin for the company is 10.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 54.32% and -3.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.60%).

NIKE Inc. (NKE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NIKE Inc. (NKE) is a “Overweight”. 34 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 5 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NIKE Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/29/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 5.50% this year.

NIKE Inc. (NKE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.54B, and float is at 1.22B with Short Float at 0.99%.

NIKE Inc. (NKE) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at NIKE Inc. (NKE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Nielsen Johanna,the company’sVP: CORP CONTROLLER. SEC filings show that Nielsen Johanna sold 282 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 17 at a price of $126.03 per share for a total of $35540.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3518.0 shares.

NIKE Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 06 that PARKER MARK G (EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN) sold a total of 110,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 06 and was made at $119.25 per share for $13.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.38 million shares of the NKE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 07, Henry Peter B. (Director) acquired 557 shares at an average price of $125.45 for $69876.0. The insider now directly holds 4,062 shares of NIKE Inc. (NKE).

NIKE Inc. (NKE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include V.F. Corporation (VFC) that is -54.76% lower over the past 12 months.