Positives for Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) as stock gains in recent trading

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX: PLX) is 121.90% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.98 and a high of $3.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PLX stock was last observed hovering at around $3.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.23% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 79.73% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 79.73% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.04, the stock is 16.10% and 34.18% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.44 million and changing -7.03% at the moment leaves the stock 105.70% off its SMA200. PLX registered 165.50% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 204.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.47 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$18.03.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 37.56% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 85.37%, and is 4.83% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.96% over the week and 8.32% over the month.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) has around 193 employees, a market worth around $179.24M and $47.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 4.83. Profit margin for the company is -37.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 209.29% and -14.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-77.00%).

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 50.70% this year.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 51.14M, and float is at 33.72M with Short Float at 19.13%.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Schwartz Aharon,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Schwartz Aharon bought 110,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 03 at a price of $1.42 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.