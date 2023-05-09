Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA) is -14.16% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.46 and a high of $31.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NOVA stock was last observed hovering at around $15.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.29% off its average median price target of $31.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 75.46% off the consensus price target high of $63.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are 18.63% higher than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.46, the stock is -7.34% and -3.54% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.44 million and changing -1.84% at the moment leaves the stock -23.47% off its SMA200. NOVA registered -18.50% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.51%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.81 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $56.82.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 4.88% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.93%, and is -10.27% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.45% over the week and 7.69% over the month.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) has around 1170 employees, a market worth around $1.71B and $653.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -32.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.08% and -50.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.30%).

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) is a “Buy”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 20 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -13.40% this year.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 115.07M, and float is at 105.35M with Short Float at 24.16%.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Berger William J. SEC filings show that Berger William J bought 600 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 31 at a price of $15.58 per share for a total of $9348.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.29 million shares.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 29 that Santo Salvo John Tsold a total of 12,679 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 29 and was made at $13.50 per share for $0.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 75079.0 shares of the NOVA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 28, Berger William J () acquired 400 shares at an average price of $12.67 for $5068.0. The insider now directly holds 292,725 shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA).

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include General Electric Company (GE) that is 64.56% higher over the past 12 months.