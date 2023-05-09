These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Enovix Corporation (ENVX)

Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ: ENVX) is 7.15% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.50 and a high of $26.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ENVX stock was last observed hovering at around $12.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.69% off its average median price target of $20.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 86.67% off the consensus price target high of $100.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 11.13% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.33, the stock is 6.23% and 14.20% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.67 million and changing 5.46% at the moment leaves the stock -2.29% off its SMA200. ENVX registered 28.30% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 24.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $266.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$10.76.

The stock witnessed a 8.29% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 48.61%, and is 21.96% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.20% over the week and 8.49% over the month.

Enovix Corporation (ENVX) has around 335 employees, a market worth around $1.96B and $6.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 105.08% and -49.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-37.00%).

Enovix Corporation (ENVX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Enovix Corporation (ENVX) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Enovix Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -43.30% this year.

Enovix Corporation (ENVX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 154.18M, and float is at 127.53M with Short Float at 20.28%.

Enovix Corporation (ENVX) Insider Activity

A total of 39 insider transactions have happened at Enovix Corporation (ENVX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Talluri Rajendra K,the company’sPresident and CEO. SEC filings show that Talluri Rajendra K bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 27 at a price of $10.10 per share for a total of $50475.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2.01 million shares.

Enovix Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 24 that ATKINS BETSY S (Director) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 24 and was made at $12.36 per share for $61800.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.19 million shares of the ENVX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 21, Rodgers Thurman J (Director) acquired 102,599 shares at an average price of $11.57 for $1.19 million. The insider now directly holds 900,000 shares of Enovix Corporation (ENVX).