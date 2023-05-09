These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for The Progressive Corporation (PGR)

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) is 3.38% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $106.95 and a high of $149.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PGR stock was last observed hovering at around $129.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.57% off its average median price target of $145.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.93% off the consensus price target high of $197.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -13.64% lower than the price target low of $118.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $134.09, the stock is -1.81% and -4.13% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.25 million and changing 3.53% at the moment leaves the stock 2.99% off its SMA200. PGR registered 19.29% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.68.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -8.96% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.60%, and is -1.32% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.82% over the week and 2.56% over the month.

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) has around 55100 employees, a market worth around $76.42B and $52.05B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 96.68 and Fwd P/E is 17.07. Profit margin for the company is 1.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.38% and -10.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.40%).

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Progressive Corporation (PGR) is a “Hold”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Progressive Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/19/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -79.10% this year.

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 584.90M, and float is at 583.00M with Short Float at 0.65%.

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) Insider Activity

A total of 60 insider transactions have happened at The Progressive Corporation (PGR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 43 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Broz Steven,the company’sChief Information Officer. SEC filings show that Broz Steven sold 930 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 21 at a price of $137.79 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27251.0 shares.

The Progressive Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 19 that Bleser Philip (Director) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 19 and was made at $139.86 per share for $0.28 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2129.0 shares of the PGR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 24, Mascaro Daniel P (Vice Pres, Secretary and CLO) disposed off 2,806 shares at an average price of $136.96 for $0.38 million. The insider now directly holds 33,276 shares of The Progressive Corporation (PGR).

The Progressive Corporation (PGR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Chubb Limited (CB) that is trading -4.01% down over the past 12 months and American International Group Inc. (AIG) that is -13.47% lower over the same period. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) is 30.50% up on the 1-year trading charts.