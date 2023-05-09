Things appear to be looking up for Rocket Lab USA Inc. (RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA Inc. (NASDAQ: RKLB) is 2.12% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.48 and a high of $7.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RKLB stock was last observed hovering at around $3.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $3.85, the stock is -2.46% and -4.20% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.94 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -15.48% off its SMA200. RKLB registered -43.22% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.70 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$15.44.

The stock witnessed a 2.12% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.75%, and is -0.77% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.62% over the week and 3.91% over the month.

Rocket Lab USA Inc. (RKLB) has around 1400 employees, a market worth around $1.86B and $211.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -64.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.63% and -47.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-17.40%).

Rocket Lab USA Inc. (RKLB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rocket Lab USA Inc. (RKLB) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Rocket Lab USA Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/06/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -11.90% this year.

Rocket Lab USA Inc. (RKLB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 473.73M, and float is at 373.86M with Short Float at 6.49%.

Rocket Lab USA Inc. (RKLB) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Rocket Lab USA Inc. (RKLB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Spice Adam C.,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Spice Adam C. sold 64,189 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 09 at a price of $4.23 per share for a total of $0.27 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.69 million shares.

Rocket Lab USA Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 09 that Kampani Arjunsold a total of 22,532 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 09 and was made at $4.23 per share for $95400.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.57 million shares of the RKLB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 12, GRIFFIN MICHAEL D (Director) disposed off 50,688 shares at an average price of $4.12 for $0.21 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Rocket Lab USA Inc. (RKLB).