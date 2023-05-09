Things appear to be looking up for The Procter & Gamble Company (PG)

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) is 2.47% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $122.18 and a high of $158.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PG stock was last observed hovering at around $156.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.73% off its average median price target of $168.65 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.72% off the consensus price target high of $180.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are -9.37% lower than the price target low of $142.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $155.30, the stock is 0.95% and 5.38% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.95 million and changing -0.47% at the moment leaves the stock 8.67% off its SMA200. PG registered 0.54% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.91 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.81.

The stock witnessed a 2.02% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.83%, and is -0.81% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.95% over the week and 1.09% over the month.

The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) has around 106000 employees, a market worth around $364.82B and $80.97B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.05 and Fwd P/E is 24.34. Profit margin for the company is 17.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.11% and -1.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.90%).

The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Procter & Gamble Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/28/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 5.60% this year.

The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.36B, and float is at 2.36B with Short Float at 0.56%.

The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) Insider Activity

A total of 57 insider transactions have happened at The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 29 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Jejurikar Shailesh,the company’sChief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Jejurikar Shailesh sold 31,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 01 at a price of $156.03 per share for a total of $4.84 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10014.0 shares.

The Procter & Gamble Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 26 that Janzaruk Matthew W. (SVP – Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 13,697 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 26 and was made at $155.76 per share for $2.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 883.0 shares of the PG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 26, Whaley Susan Street (Chief Legal Officer & Secy) disposed off 4,852 shares at an average price of $155.47 for $0.75 million. The insider now directly holds 7,977 shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (PG).

The Procter & Gamble Company (PG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -8.17% down over the past 12 months and Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR) that is 42.83% higher over the same period.