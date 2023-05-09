TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX) up 14.94% since start of the year

TransMedics Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDX) is 14.94% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.96 and a high of $90.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TMDX stock was last observed hovering at around $74.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.08% off its average median price target of $91.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.34% off the consensus price target high of $99.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 12.42% higher than the price target low of $81.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $70.94, the stock is -6.11% and -6.70% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.55 million and changing -4.16% at the moment leaves the stock 20.28% off its SMA200. TMDX registered 147.78% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 57.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.14 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$98.42.

The stock witnessed a -3.02% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.35%, and is -8.88% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.70% over the week and 5.70% over the month.

TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX) has around 212 employees, a market worth around $2.29B and $119.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 958.65. Profit margin for the company is -35.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 196.08% and -21.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.60%).

TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TransMedics Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 23.40% this year.

TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 32.04M, and float is at 30.68M with Short Float at 7.03%.

TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX) Insider Activity

A total of 118 insider transactions have happened at TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 74 and purchases happening 44 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hassanein Waleed H,the company’sPresident & CEO. SEC filings show that Hassanein Waleed H sold 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock on May 01 at a price of $78.13 per share for a total of $0.59 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.56 million shares.

TransMedics Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 01 that Gordon Stephen (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 01 and was made at $79.05 per share for $0.4 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 18789.0 shares of the TMDX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 21, Khayal Tamer I (Chief Commercial Officer) disposed off 12,026 shares at an average price of $86.28 for $1.04 million. The insider now directly holds 14,375 shares of TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX).