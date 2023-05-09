Trevena Inc. (TRVN) – The -55.5% Downside Potential Remains

Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ: TRVN) is 117.48% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.58 and a high of $12.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TRVN stock was last observed hovering at around $0.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.48% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 65.44% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -211.0% lower than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.11, the stock is 353.46% and 296.43% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 107.92 million and changing 393.65% at the moment leaves the stock 6.69% off its SMA200. TRVN registered -52.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -32.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $28.57 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.23.

The stock witnessed a 283.71% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 105.96%, and is 395.70% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 74.34% over the week and 25.69% over the month.

Trevena Inc. (TRVN) has around 35 employees, a market worth around $30.10M and -$0.42M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 436.21% and -74.55% from its 52-week high.

Trevena Inc. (TRVN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Trevena Inc. (TRVN) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Trevena Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.90% this year.

Trevena Inc. (TRVN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 8.22M, and float is at 7.63M with Short Float at 1.70%.

Trevena Inc. (TRVN) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Trevena Inc. (TRVN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Shin Barry,the company’sSVP, CFO. SEC filings show that Shin Barry sold 31,785 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 28 at a price of $0.41 per share for a total of $13032.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.87 million shares.

Trevena Inc. (TRVN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) that is trading -82.35% down over the past 12 months and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA) that is -49.35% lower over the same period. Amgen Inc. (AMGN) is 0.12% up on the 1-year trading charts.