Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE: VSCO) is -25.07% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.14 and a high of $51.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VSCO stock was last observed hovering at around $27.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.02% off its average median price target of $44.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.25% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 0.7% higher than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $26.81, the stock is -14.69% and -18.03% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.01 million and changing -3.67% at the moment leaves the stock -27.05% off its SMA200. VSCO registered -45.87% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.51%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.79 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.66.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -17.07% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -38.75%, and is -10.63% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.59% over the week and 3.65% over the month.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) has around 14000 employees, a market worth around $2.02B and $6.34B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.41 and Fwd P/E is 5.05. Profit margin for the company is 5.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.56% and -47.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.10%).

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/16/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -42.30% this year.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 79.00M, and float is at 72.06M with Short Float at 9.78%.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BBRC INTERNATIONAL PTE LTD,the company’sFormer 10% Owner. SEC filings show that BBRC INTERNATIONAL PTE LTD sold 238,645 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 02 at a price of $46.21 per share for a total of $11.03 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7.76 million shares.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 01 that BBRC INTERNATIONAL PTE LTD (Former 10% Owner) sold a total of 116,750 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 01 and was made at $46.09 per share for $5.38 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8.0 million shares of the VSCO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 08, BBRC INTERNATIONAL PTE LTD (10% Owner) disposed off 109,968 shares at an average price of $46.08 for $5.07 million. The insider now directly holds 8,118,804 shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO).