Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) 2023 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 34.69% Upside

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VKTX) is 143.19% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.02 and a high of $23.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VKTX stock was last observed hovering at around $22.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $30.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.69% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 0.61% higher than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.86, the stock is 13.32% and 47.96% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.03 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 193.45% off its SMA200. VKTX registered 840.74% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 419.55%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$24.02.

The stock witnessed a 37.05% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 139.12%, and is 3.35% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.40% over the week and 7.03% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 1031.68% and -0.93% from its 52-week high.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -25.80% this year.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 78.35M, and float is at 67.77M with Short Float at 16.88%.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) Insider Activity

A total of 54 insider transactions have happened at Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 32 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lian Brian,the company’sPresident & CEO. SEC filings show that Lian Brian sold 45,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 01 at a price of $22.45 per share for a total of $1.01 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.2 million shares.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 24 that MACARTNEY LAWSON (Director) sold a total of 16,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 24 and was made at $22.00 per share for $0.35 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 47965.0 shares of the VKTX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 19, Lian Brian (President & CEO) disposed off 35,000 shares at an average price of $21.45 for $0.75 million. The insider now directly holds 2,242,963 shares of Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX).

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Societal CDMO Inc. (SCTL) that is trading -46.56% down over the past 12 months and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) that is -29.17% lower over the same period.