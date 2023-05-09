What should you know before buying stock in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO)

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE: SHO) is 6.52% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.60 and a high of $12.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SHO stock was last observed hovering at around $10.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07%.

Currently trading at $10.29, the stock is 6.48% and 5.44% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.3 million and changing 0.68% at the moment leaves the stock -0.80% off its SMA200. SHO registered -10.29% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.19 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.82.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 8.09% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.99%, and is 6.41% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.35% over the week and 2.94% over the month.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) has around 40 employees, a market worth around $2.08B and $912.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.09 and Fwd P/E is 48.31. Profit margin for the company is 8.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.60% and -19.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.60%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 444.20% this year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 212.61M, and float is at 206.71M with Short Float at 5.81%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Springer Robert C,the company’sPresident and CIO. SEC filings show that Springer Robert C sold 1 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 03 at a price of $12.35 per share for a total of $12.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.54 million shares.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) that is trading -15.50% down over the past 12 months and Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) that is -10.67% lower over the same period. Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) is -21.87% down on the 1-year trading charts.