Why AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (AVDX) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AVDX) is -18.31% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.86 and a high of $11.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AVDX stock was last observed hovering at around $8.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08%.

Currently trading at $8.12, the stock is 7.42% and 1.67% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.28 million and changing 1.00% at the moment leaves the stock -6.31% off its SMA200. AVDX registered 5.05% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 6.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.33 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$28.34.

The stock witnessed a 6.70% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.30%, and is 13.09% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.62% over the week and 4.53% over the month.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (AVDX) has around 1600 employees, a market worth around $1.68B and $332.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -47.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.57% and -31.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.90%).

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 80.60% this year.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (AVDX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 199.05M, and float is at 179.01M with Short Float at 3.37%.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (AVDX) Insider Activity

A total of 96 insider transactions have happened at AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (AVDX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 50 and purchases happening 46 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Harris Matthew C,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Harris Matthew C sold 2,839,394 shares of the company’s common stock on May 04 at a price of $7.86 per share for a total of $22.32 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15.14 million shares.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 08 that Harris Matthew C (Director) sold a total of 950,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 08 and was made at $9.00 per share for $8.55 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17.98 million shares of the AVDX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 07, Wilhite Joel () disposed off 13,272 shares at an average price of $9.21 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 113,439 shares of AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (AVDX).

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (AVDX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Oracle Corporation (ORCL) that is trading 32.95% up over the past 12 months and SAP SE (SAP) that is 36.81% higher over the same period.