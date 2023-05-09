Why should you keep an eye on CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF)?

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: CVBF) is -54.14% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.65 and a high of $29.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CVBF stock was last observed hovering at around $12.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.42% off its average median price target of $19.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.76% off the consensus price target high of $21.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 21.27% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.81, the stock is -20.51% and -33.42% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.07 million and changing -3.43% at the moment leaves the stock -51.19% off its SMA200. CVBF registered -50.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -57.44%.

The stock witnessed a -27.10% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -53.15%, and is -18.83% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.74% over the week and 4.94% over the month.

CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) has around 1072 employees, a market worth around $1.61B and $543.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.59 and Fwd P/E is 7.23. Profit margin for the company is 39.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 1.42% and -59.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.60%).

CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CVB Financial Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/19/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.20% this year.

CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 138.84M, and float is at 132.32M with Short Float at 6.66%.

CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) Insider Activity

A total of 47 insider transactions have happened at CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 31 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Olvera Jane,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Olvera Jane bought 1,200 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 at a price of $18.08 per share for a total of $21695.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1200.0 shares.

CVB Financial Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 13 that Farnsworth David F (EVP & CCO) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 13 and was made at $20.76 per share for $20760.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 41392.0 shares of the CVBF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10, Harvey David C (EVP Chief Operating Officer) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $21.60 for $21596.0. The insider now directly holds 90,128 shares of CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF).

CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) that is trading -28.68% down over the past 12 months and Cadence Bank (CADE) that is -28.77% lower over the same period. Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY) is -26.78% down on the 1-year trading charts.