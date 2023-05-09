Why should you keep an eye on iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT)?

iHeartMedia Inc. (NASDAQ: IHRT) is -50.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.69 and a high of $15.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IHRT stock was last observed hovering at around $2.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11%.

Currently trading at $3.05, the stock is -17.74% and -29.64% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.41 million and changing 3.57% at the moment leaves the stock -57.30% off its SMA200. IHRT registered -80.96% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -58.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.66 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.62.

The stock witnessed a -16.21% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -60.75%, and is -15.51% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 22.33% over the week and 10.20% over the month.

iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT) has around 9350 employees, a market worth around $433.22M and $3.88B in sales. Fwd P/E is 4.81. Profit margin for the company is -11.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.38% and -80.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.40%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -64.80% this year.

iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 148.37M, and float is at 118.31M with Short Float at 5.49%.

iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by PITTMAN ROBERT W,the company’sChairman and CEO. SEC filings show that PITTMAN ROBERT W bought 88,028 shares of the company’s common stock on May 05 at a price of $2.88 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.97 million shares.

iHeartMedia Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 05 that Hamilton Scott Dbought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 05 and was made at $2.86 per share for $5718.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 21146.0 shares of the IHRT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10, MCGUINNESS MICHAEL B (EVP-Finance & Deputy CFO) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $5.00 for $50017.0. The insider now directly holds 148,535 shares of iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT).