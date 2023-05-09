Why should you keep an eye on LivePerson Inc. (LPSN)?

LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN) is -57.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.57 and a high of $19.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LPSN stock was last observed hovering at around $4.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.3% off its average median price target of $5.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.57% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -43.33% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.30, the stock is -9.81% and -29.93% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.08 million and changing -6.52% at the moment leaves the stock -58.54% off its SMA200. LPSN registered -78.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -59.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.38 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$4.19.

The stock witnessed a -4.02% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -74.45%, and is -8.12% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.34% over the week and 7.58% over the month.

LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) has around 1301 employees, a market worth around $284.53M and $514.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -43.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.45% and -78.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-27.70%).

LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) is a “Hold”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

LivePerson Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -68.70% this year.

LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 76.11M, and float is at 70.90M with Short Float at 8.84%.

LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Osumi Norman M.,the company’sChief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Osumi Norman M. sold 570 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 24 at a price of $4.96 per share for a total of $2827.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47099.0 shares.

LivePerson Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 13 that Greenberg Monica L. (EVP, Policy & General Counsel) sold a total of 1,003 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 13 and was made at $4.81 per share for $4824.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the LPSN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 10, LOCASCIO ROBERT P (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 3,017 shares at an average price of $4.50 for $13576.0. The insider now directly holds 391,418 shares of LivePerson Inc. (LPSN).

LivePerson Inc. (LPSN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Salesforce Inc. (CRM) that is trading 14.86% up over the past 12 months and eGain Corporation (EGAN) that is -26.69% lower over the same period. Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is 32.95% up on the 1-year trading charts.