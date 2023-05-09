YOU Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) Now

Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE: YOU) is -5.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.79 and a high of $35.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The YOU stock was last observed hovering at around $25.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.79%.

Currently trading at $25.82, the stock is 2.72% and -0.15% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.08 million and changing 3.16% at the moment leaves the stock -3.79% off its SMA200. YOU registered -13.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 2.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.93 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$15.59.

The stock witnessed a 8.99% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.83%, and is 6.39% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.44% over the week and 4.44% over the month.

Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) has around 3056 employees, a market worth around $3.83B and $437.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 50.53. Profit margin for the company is -15.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.41% and -26.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-43.60%).

Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -69.40% this year.

Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 86.81M, and float is at 73.14M with Short Float at 20.82%.

Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) Insider Activity

A total of 101 insider transactions have happened at Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 63 and purchases happening 38 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Moshkani Seyed Kasra,the company’sEVP, Operations. SEC filings show that Moshkani Seyed Kasra sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 12 at a price of $27.29 per share for a total of $27290.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21894.0 shares.

Clear Secure Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 30 that Moshkani Kasra (EVP, Operations) sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 30 and was made at $26.03 per share for $26030.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 22894.0 shares of the YOU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 14, Patterson Richard N. Jr. (CISO) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $27.13 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 6,474 shares of Clear Secure Inc. (YOU).