ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (ADTN) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN) is -53.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.59 and a high of $25.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ADTN stock was last observed hovering at around $8.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.18% off its average median price target of $21.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 74.86% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 32.31% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.80, the stock is -7.40% and -33.93% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.09 million and changing 2.09% at the moment leaves the stock -52.66% off its SMA200. ADTN registered -52.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -57.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.92 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $34.79k.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -41.76% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -49.54%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.45% over the week and 4.24% over the month.

ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (ADTN) has around 3307 employees, a market worth around $688.78M and $1.03B in sales. Fwd P/E is 6.04. Profit margin for the company is -0.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.44% and -65.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.00%).

ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (ADTN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (ADTN) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ADTRAN Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 81.60% this year.

ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (ADTN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 77.86M, and float is at 75.94M with Short Float at 2.84%.

ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (ADTN) Insider Activity

A total of 67 insider transactions have happened at ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (ADTN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 41 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by STANTON THOMAS R,the company’sChairman & CEO. SEC filings show that STANTON THOMAS R bought 652 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 07 at a price of $19.21 per share for a total of $12529.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.81 million shares.

ADTRAN Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 07 that McCray Gregory James (Director) bought a total of 36 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 07 and was made at $19.21 per share for $698.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 21673.0 shares of the ADTN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 04, STANTON THOMAS R (Chairman and CEO) acquired 296 shares at an average price of $22.90 for $6783.0. The insider now directly holds 855,753 shares of ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (ADTN).

ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (ADTN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) that is trading 67.17% up over the past 12 months and DZS Inc. (DZSI) that is -43.93% lower over the same period. Calix Inc. (CALX) is 13.00% up on the 1-year trading charts.