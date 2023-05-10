Analysts suggest VirnetX Holding Corporation (VHC) could spike 98.83% in a year

VirnetX Holding Corporation (NYSE: VHC) is -5.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.34 and a high of $0.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VHC stock was last observed hovering at around $0.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $36.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 98.83% off the consensus price target high of $36.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 98.83% higher than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.42, the stock is -9.09% and -19.91% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.36 million and changing 19.83% at the moment leaves the stock -17.59% off its SMA200. VHC registered -4.09% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -2.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$994.65 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.16.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -21.30% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.74%, and is 5.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.14% over the week and 16.16% over the month.

VirnetX Holding Corporation (VHC) has around 25 employees, a market worth around $33.48M and $0.05M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 24.00% and -54.19% from its 52-week high.

VirnetX Holding Corporation (VHC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for VirnetX Holding Corporation (VHC) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

VirnetX Holding Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.70% this year.

VirnetX Holding Corporation (VHC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 71.42M, and float is at 63.77M with Short Float at 6.02%.

VirnetX Holding Corporation (VHC) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at VirnetX Holding Corporation (VHC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Larsen Kendall,the company’sPresident & CEO. SEC filings show that Larsen Kendall bought 1,870 shares of the company’s common stock on May 25 at a price of $1.13 per share for a total of $2113.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.65 million shares.

VirnetX Holding Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 24 that Larsen Kendall (President & CEO) bought a total of 13,829 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 24 and was made at $1.20 per share for $16595.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.65 million shares of the VHC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 23, Larsen Kendall (President & CEO) acquired 2,431 shares at an average price of $1.20 for $2917.0. The insider now directly holds 638,958 shares of VirnetX Holding Corporation (VHC).

VirnetX Holding Corporation (VHC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Qualys Inc. (QLYS) that is trading -4.20% down over the past 12 months and Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is 11.75% higher over the same period.