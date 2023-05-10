Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) up 16.90% since start of the year

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) is 16.90% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $71.12 and a high of $125.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AMAT stock was last observed hovering at around $115.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.91% off its average median price target of $135.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.11% off the consensus price target high of $150.00 offered by 31 analysts, but current levels are -26.49% lower than the price target low of $90.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $113.84, the stock is 0.79% and -2.26% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.17 million and changing -1.65% at the moment leaves the stock 8.96% off its SMA200. AMAT registered 1.19% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 24.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.72 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.72.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -2.28% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.54%, and is 1.50% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.29% over the week and 2.40% over the month.

Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) has around 33000 employees, a market worth around $93.22B and $26.25B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.26 and Fwd P/E is 16.76. Profit margin for the company is 24.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 60.07% and -9.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (38.00%).

Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) is a “Overweight”. 31 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 18 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Applied Materials Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/17/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 16.10% this year.

Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 845.00M, and float is at 834.77M with Short Float at 1.46%.

Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) Insider Activity

A total of 39 insider transactions have happened at Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Nalamasu Omkaram,the company’sSenior Vice President, CTO. SEC filings show that Nalamasu Omkaram sold 29,444 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 20 at a price of $124.70 per share for a total of $3.67 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

Applied Materials Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 28 that Little Teri A. (SVP, CLO) sold a total of 6,813 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 28 and was made at $117.44 per share for $0.8 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 98332.0 shares of the AMAT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 20, CHEN XUN (Director) disposed off 377 shares at an average price of $107.80 for $40641.0. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT).

Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) that is trading 6.62% up over the past 12 months and QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) that is -24.76% lower over the same period. Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) is -0.29% down on the 1-year trading charts.