Are we looking at the next big move in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE)?

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) is -16.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.84 and a high of $8.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CLNE stock was last observed hovering at around $4.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 80.27% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 21.09% higher than the price target low of $5.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.34, the stock is 1.54% and -0.89% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.16 million and changing 0.93% at the moment leaves the stock -24.17% off its SMA200. CLNE registered -15.40% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -35.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.24 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $582.57.

The stock witnessed a -2.91% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.68%, and is 10.43% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.03% over the week and 4.22% over the month.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) has around 496 employees, a market worth around $933.53M and $420.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -14.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.17% and -49.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.20%).

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 39.60% this year.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 222.43M, and float is at 176.11M with Short Float at 6.41%.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Corbus Barclay,the company’sSVP, STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENT. SEC filings show that Corbus Barclay sold 5,643 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 27 at a price of $5.69 per share for a total of $32133.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.62 million shares.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 23 that Corbus Barclay (SVP, STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENT) sold a total of 11,286 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 23 and was made at $5.49 per share for $61960.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.63 million shares of the CLNE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 23, Pratt Mitchell W (COO AND SECRETARY) disposed off 8,140 shares at an average price of $5.57 for $45307.0. The insider now directly holds 854,313 shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE).

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) that is trading 20.35% up over the past 12 months and MDU Resources Group Inc. (MDU) that is 13.55% higher over the same period. Republic Services Inc. (RSG) is 8.73% up on the 1-year trading charts.