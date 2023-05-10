Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -35.25% Change This Year

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) is -35.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.65 and a high of $25.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ASB stock was last observed hovering at around $15.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.24% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.71% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 16.94% higher than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.95, the stock is -13.41% and -20.08% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.77 million and changing -1.58% at the moment leaves the stock -30.02% off its SMA200. ASB registered -25.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -38.53%.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -14.42% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -38.15%, and is -8.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.73% over the week and 4.04% over the month.

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) has around 4200 employees, a market worth around $2.16B and $1.39B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.91 and Fwd P/E is 6.62. Profit margin for the company is 27.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.05% and -41.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.40%).

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) is a “Hold”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Associated Banc-Corp is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/20/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.40% this year.

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 149.76M, and float is at 146.56M with Short Float at 3.86%.

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) Insider Activity

A total of 146 insider transactions have happened at Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 27 and purchases happening 119 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by GERKEN R JAY,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that GERKEN R JAY bought 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 02 at a price of $16.07 per share for a total of $48207.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 42036.0 shares.

Associated Banc-Corp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 26 that Haddad Michael J (Director) bought a total of 5,750 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 26 and was made at $17.35 per share for $99773.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5750.0 shares of the ASB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 09, Harmening Andrew J (President & CEO) acquired 4,850 shares at an average price of $20.57 for $99789.0. The insider now directly holds 287,394 shares of Associated Banc-Corp (ASB).

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include First Financial Corporation (THFF) that is trading -25.25% down over the past 12 months and Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) that is -13.08% lower over the same period. Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is -13.49% down on the 1-year trading charts.