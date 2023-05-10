Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Bentley Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: BSY) is 25.30% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.32 and a high of $43.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BSY stock was last observed hovering at around $42.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.24% off its average median price target of $49.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.62% off the consensus price target high of $53.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -7.7% lower than the price target low of $43.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $46.31, the stock is 9.47% and 11.43% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.75 million and changing 10.08% at the moment leaves the stock 20.97% off its SMA200. BSY registered 20.32% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 40.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.65 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $45.59.

The stock witnessed a 10.24% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.48%, and is 11.56% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.39% over the week and 2.63% over the month.

Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) has around 5000 employees, a market worth around $13.39B and $1.10B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 84.66 and Fwd P/E is 47.16. Profit margin for the company is 15.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 75.95% and 6.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.00%).

Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bentley Systems Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 84.80% this year.

Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 310.03M, and float is at 219.77M with Short Float at 2.52%.

Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) Insider Activity

A total of 74 insider transactions have happened at Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 36 and purchases happening 38 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BENTLEY GREGORY S,the company’sChairman, CEO & President. SEC filings show that BENTLEY GREGORY S sold 17,911 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 25 at a price of $41.28 per share for a total of $0.74 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8.21 million shares.

Bentley Systems Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 24 that BENTLEY GREGORY S (Chairman, CEO & President) sold a total of 45,723 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 24 and was made at $42.15 per share for $1.93 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8.23 million shares of the BSY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 03, Griswold Kirk B. (Director) disposed off 35,000 shares at an average price of $42.98 for $1.5 million. The insider now directly holds 476,017 shares of Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY).