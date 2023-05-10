ClearOne Inc. (CLRO) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 40.79% Change This Year

ClearOne Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRO) is 40.79% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.47 and a high of $1.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CLRO stock was last observed hovering at around $1.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.9% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.5% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 46.5% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.14, the stock is 69.33% and 57.77% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 55.58 million and changing 71.93% at the moment leaves the stock 98.12% off its SMA200. CLRO registered 245.11% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 313.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.34 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.07.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 65.89% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.29%, and is 73.98% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.05% over the week and 6.96% over the month.

ClearOne Inc. (CLRO) has around 82 employees, a market worth around $51.21M and $25.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.12. Profit margin for the company is 81.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 359.72% and 9.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (27.00%).

ClearOne Inc. (CLRO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ClearOne Inc. (CLRO) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ClearOne Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 310.60% this year.

ClearOne Inc. (CLRO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 23.95M, and float is at 11.62M with Short Float at 2.01%.

ClearOne Inc. (CLRO) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at ClearOne Inc. (CLRO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Graham Derek,the company’sInterim CEO. SEC filings show that Graham Derek sold 3,900 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 16 at a price of $1.64 per share for a total of $6403.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3940.0 shares.

ClearOne Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 12 that HENDRICKS LARRY (Director) bought a total of 9,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 12 and was made at $1.47 per share for $13230.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13048.0 shares of the CLRO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 16, ClearOne, Inc. (Interim CEO) acquired 7,500 shares at an average price of $0.66 for $4950.0. The insider now directly holds 7,810 shares of ClearOne Inc. (CLRO).

ClearOne Inc. (CLRO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) that is trading 4.91% up over the past 12 months and Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) that is -5.80% lower over the same period.