CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:CRSP Stock Is Going Next

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) is 56.01% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $38.94 and a high of $86.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CRSP stock was last observed hovering at around $55.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 7.46% off its average median price target of $70.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.65% off the consensus price target high of $143.00 offered by 29 analysts, but current levels are -62.62% lower than the price target low of $39.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $63.42, the stock is 25.62% and 33.03% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.43 million and changing 13.33% at the moment leaves the stock 13.87% off its SMA200. CRSP registered 32.10% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 23.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.24k and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$2.85.

The stock witnessed a 40.65% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.93%, and is 31.99% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.50% over the week and 6.49% over the month.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) has around 458 employees, a market worth around $4.76B and $1.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 62.87% and -27.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-35.90%).

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) is a “Overweight”. 29 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -278.00% this year.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 78.42M, and float is at 77.23M with Short Float at 16.76%.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kulkarni Samarth,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Kulkarni Samarth sold 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 25 at a price of $50.67 per share for a total of $1.27 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.39 million shares.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 29 that Kulkarni Samarth (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 29 and was made at $44.46 per share for $1.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.39 million shares of the CRSP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 27, Kulkarni Samarth (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 25,000 shares at an average price of $48.25 for $1.21 million. The insider now directly holds 375,988 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP).

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) that is trading -63.83% down over the past 12 months.