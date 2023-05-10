Cuentas Inc. (CUEN) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 192.11% Change This Year

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ: CUEN) is 192.11% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.95 and a high of $21.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CUEN stock was last observed hovering at around $5.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.56%.

Currently trading at $6.90, the stock is 47.57% and 10.95% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.72 million and changing 29.21% at the moment leaves the stock -0.23% off its SMA200. CUEN registered -46.44% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 47.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.51 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.17.

The stock witnessed a 36.63% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -52.61%, and is 51.32% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 28.76% over the week and 17.64% over the month.

Cuentas Inc. (CUEN) has around 1 employees, a market worth around $13.80M and $3.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 253.85% and -67.83% from its 52-week high.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -17.80% this year.

Cuentas Inc. (CUEN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.38M, and float is at 1.08M with Short Float at 1.92%.

Cuentas Inc. (CUEN) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Cuentas Inc. (CUEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Maimon Arik,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Maimon Arik bought 32,850 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 15 at a price of $0.69 per share for a total of $22558.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.62 million shares.