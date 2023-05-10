ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (ERYP) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ: ERYP) is 184.46% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.30 and a high of $1.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ERYP stock was last observed hovering at around $0.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14% off its average median price target of $3.70 for the next 12 months. It is also 74.59% off the consensus price target high of $3.70 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 74.59% higher than the price target low of $3.70 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.94, the stock is 10.60% and 11.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.93 million and changing 17.37% at the moment leaves the stock 21.17% off its SMA200. ERYP registered -30.96% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 44.44%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.00.

The stock witnessed a 12.32% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.35%, and is 26.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.78% over the week and 8.46% over the month.

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (ERYP) has around 49 employees, a market worth around $31.61M and $7.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 213.00% and -36.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.90%).

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (ERYP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (ERYP) is a “Underweight”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/11/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 99.70% this year.

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (ERYP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 31.02M, and float is at 30.54M with Short Float at 0.11%.

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (ERYP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Omeros Corporation (OMER) that is 69.49% higher over the past 12 months.