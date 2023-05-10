Is Jayud Global Logistics Limited (JYD) a good stock to buy now?

Jayud Global Logistics Limited (NASDAQ: JYD) is -22.42% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.80 and a high of $10.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The JYD stock was last observed hovering at around $3.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.9%.

Currently trading at $3.91, the stock is 5.16% and 5.16% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.02 million and changing 29.90% at the moment leaves the stock 5.16% off its SMA200.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Jayud Global Logistics Limited (JYD) has around 192 employees, a market worth around $102.79M and $120.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 32.31. Distance from 52-week low is 39.64% and -60.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.80%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 236.50% this year.

Jayud Global Logistics Limited (JYD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 21.25M, and float is at 6.49M with Short Float at -.