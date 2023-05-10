Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE: J) is -1.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $106.78 and a high of $140.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The J stock was last observed hovering at around $117.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.47% off its average median price target of $150.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.14% off the consensus price target high of $175.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are 13.31% higher than the price target low of $137.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $118.76, the stock is 3.03% and 2.34% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.02 million and changing 1.25% at the moment leaves the stock -1.39% off its SMA200. J registered -13.82% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.14 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.12.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 4.29% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.11%, and is 3.79% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.41% over the week and 2.02% over the month.

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J) has around 60000 employees, a market worth around $14.56B and $15.34B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.64 and Fwd P/E is 14.35. Profit margin for the company is 4.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.22% and -15.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.00%).

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J) is a “Buy”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 6 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Jacobs Solutions Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 59.40% this year.

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 126.82M, and float is at 125.08M with Short Float at 1.32%.

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J) Insider Activity

A total of 91 insider transactions have happened at Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 48 and purchases happening 43 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DEMETRIOU STEVEN J.,the company’sExecutive Chair. SEC filings show that DEMETRIOU STEVEN J. sold 6,666 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 17 at a price of $115.24 per share for a total of $0.77 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.61 million shares.

Jacobs Solutions Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 15 that DEMETRIOU STEVEN J. (Executive Chair) sold a total of 6,666 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 15 and was made at $116.77 per share for $0.78 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.61 million shares of the J stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 22, Thompson Christopher M.T. (Director) disposed off 3,500 shares at an average price of $119.64 for $0.42 million. The insider now directly holds 34,682 shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J).

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include General Dynamics Corporation (GD) that is trading -11.85% down over the past 12 months and Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) that is 45.42% higher over the same period. Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) is -22.21% down on the 1-year trading charts.