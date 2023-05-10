Positives for Sharps Technology Inc. (STSS) as stock gains in recent trading

Sharps Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: STSS) is -19.55% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.78 and a high of $2.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The STSS stock was last observed hovering at around $0.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.17% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 93.94% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 93.94% higher than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.97, the stock is -4.72% and -14.03% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.15 million and changing 21.16% at the moment leaves the stock -20.79% off its SMA200. STSS registered -25.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -4.57%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.76.

The stock witnessed a -20.86% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -32.87%, and is 15.88% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.78% over the week and 10.52% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 24.80% and -52.28% from its 52-week high.

Sharps Technology Inc. (STSS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sharps Technology Inc. (STSS) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sharps Technology Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/30/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -12.60% this year.

Sharps Technology Inc. (STSS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 8.10M, and float is at 5.70M with Short Float at 5.41%.

Sharps Technology Inc. (STSS) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Sharps Technology Inc. (STSS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Hayes Robert Michael,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Hayes Robert Michael bought 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 14 at a price of $1.28 per share for a total of $5120.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 65682.0 shares.

Sharps Technology Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 15 that Hayes Robert Michael (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 2,100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 15 and was made at $1.36 per share for $2847.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 61682.0 shares of the STSS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 14, Hayes Robert Michael (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $1.34 for $1340.0. The insider now directly holds 59,582 shares of Sharps Technology Inc. (STSS).