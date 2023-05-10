Positives for Synlogic Inc. (SYBX) as stock gains in recent trading

Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBX) is -33.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.48 and a high of $1.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SYBX stock was last observed hovering at around $0.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06%.

Currently trading at $0.50, the stock is -15.46% and -18.18% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.93 million and changing -10.36% at the moment leaves the stock -39.53% off its SMA200. SYBX registered -64.14% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -36.46%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$14.10 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.26.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -10.76% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -44.00%, and is 2.03% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.36% over the week and 12.19% over the month.

Synlogic Inc. (SYBX) has around 72 employees, a market worth around $34.05M and $1.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 4.58% and -66.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-81.60%).

Synlogic Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.70% this year.

Synlogic Inc. (SYBX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 70.72M, and float is at 63.27M with Short Float at 0.46%.

Synlogic Inc. (SYBX) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Synlogic Inc. (SYBX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Brennan Aoife. SEC filings show that Brennan Aoife sold 19,042 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 03 at a price of $0.58 per share for a total of $10964.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.26 million shares.

Synlogic Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 03 that Awad Antoine (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 6,438 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 03 and was made at $0.58 per share for $3707.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 74732.0 shares of the SYBX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 03, JENSEN MICHAEL VANGSTED (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 2,553 shares at an average price of $0.58 for $1470.0. The insider now directly holds 46,947 shares of Synlogic Inc. (SYBX).

Synlogic Inc. (SYBX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM) that is trading -68.84% down over the past 12 months.