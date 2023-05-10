Positives for Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) as stock gains in recent trading

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) is -0.74% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.64 and a high of $39.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WY stock was last observed hovering at around $29.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.21% off its average median price target of $36.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.1% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 11.88% higher than the price target low of $34.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.96, the stock is -1.09% and -0.41% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.35 million and changing 0.71% at the moment leaves the stock -3.90% off its SMA200. WY registered -23.34% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.50 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.32.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -1.54% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.32%, and is 3.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.07% over the week and 2.25% over the month.

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) has around 9264 employees, a market worth around $21.45B and $8.95B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.67 and Fwd P/E is 25.76. Profit margin for the company is 14.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.44% and -23.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.70%).

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Weyerhaeuser Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/28/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -27.10% this year.

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 733.16M, and float is at 725.47M with Short Float at 1.38%.

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) Insider Activity

A total of 58 insider transactions have happened at Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 41 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Stockfish Devin W,the company’sPresident and CEO. SEC filings show that Stockfish Devin W sold 1,800 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 02 at a price of $36.00 per share for a total of $64800.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.57 million shares.

Weyerhaeuser Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 08 that Monaco Albert (Director) bought a total of 3,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 08 and was made at $38.76 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 30746.0 shares of the WY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 07, Monaco Albert (Director) acquired 3,000 shares at an average price of $38.43 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 27,246 shares of Weyerhaeuser Company (WY).

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include International Paper Company (IP) that is -33.31% lower over the past 12 months.