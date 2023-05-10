PRA Group Inc. (PRAA) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

PRA Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAA) is -29.10% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.68 and a high of $43.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PRAA stock was last observed hovering at around $34.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -10.44% off its average median price target of $42.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.98% off the consensus price target high of $42.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 17.41% higher than the price target low of $29.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.95, the stock is -34.97% and -38.21% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.95 million and changing -30.36% at the moment leaves the stock -34.30% off its SMA200. PRAA registered -42.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -22.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.13 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.63.

The stock witnessed a -38.03% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -41.36%, and is -31.34% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.37% over the week and 5.56% over the month.

PRA Group Inc. (PRAA) has around 3277 employees, a market worth around $923.51M and $966.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.19 and Fwd P/E is 8.72. Profit margin for the company is 12.10%. Distance from 52-week low is -19.32% and -44.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.50%).

PRA Group Inc. (PRAA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PRA Group Inc. (PRAA) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PRA Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/07/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -27.30% this year.

PRA Group Inc. (PRAA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 38.98M, and float is at 38.04M with Short Float at 3.87%.

PRA Group Inc. (PRAA) Insider Activity

A total of 59 insider transactions have happened at PRA Group Inc. (PRAA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 43 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by FREDRICKSON STEVEN D,the company’sChairman. SEC filings show that FREDRICKSON STEVEN D sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 28 at a price of $42.52 per share for a total of $0.43 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.1 million shares.

PRA Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 28 that Roberts Steven C (EVP, Global Operations Officer) sold a total of 3,380 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 28 and was made at $42.00 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 49899.0 shares of the PRAA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 02, FREDRICKSON STEVEN D (Chairman) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $41.04 for $0.21 million. The insider now directly holds 113,920 shares of PRA Group Inc. (PRAA).

PRA Group Inc. (PRAA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (HOUS) that is trading -53.52% down over the past 12 months and Encore Capital Group Inc. (ECPG) that is -26.03% lower over the same period.