Progyny Inc. (PGNY): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:PGNY Stock Is Going Next

Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNY) is 21.35% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.67 and a high of $46.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PGNY stock was last observed hovering at around $34.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.95% off its average median price target of $46.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.03% off the consensus price target high of $61.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 0.53% higher than the price target low of $38.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $37.80, the stock is 13.12% and 13.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.63 million and changing 8.46% at the moment leaves the stock 6.25% off its SMA200. PGNY registered 1.42% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.60 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $113.50.

The stock witnessed a 21.78% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.09%, and is 13.79% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.32% over the week and 3.64% over the month.

Progyny Inc. (PGNY) has around 393 employees, a market worth around $3.45B and $786.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 124.34 and Fwd P/E is 68.98. Profit margin for the company is 3.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 47.25% and -18.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.80%).

Progyny Inc. (PGNY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Progyny Inc. (PGNY) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Progyny Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -53.70% this year.

Progyny Inc. (PGNY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 93.08M, and float is at 81.62M with Short Float at 8.05%.

Progyny Inc. (PGNY) Insider Activity

A total of 112 insider transactions have happened at Progyny Inc. (PGNY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 87 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Payson Norman,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Payson Norman sold 200 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 23 at a price of $56.29 per share for a total of $11258.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.58 million shares.

Progyny Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 24 that Schlanger David J (Executive Chairman) sold a total of 10,224 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 24 and was made at $35.00 per share for $0.36 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 73487.0 shares of the PGNY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 24, Anevski Peter (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) disposed off 1,857 shares at an average price of $35.00 for $64995.0. The insider now directly holds 215,924 shares of Progyny Inc. (PGNY).

Progyny Inc. (PGNY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) that is trading -1.85% down over the past 12 months and Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) that is 32.85% higher over the same period. The Cigna Group (CI) is -1.54% down on the 1-year trading charts.