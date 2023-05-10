Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) Is Up 103.74% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RVNC) is 103.74% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.27 and a high of $36.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RVNC stock was last observed hovering at around $36.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.01% off its average median price target of $39.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.14% off the consensus price target high of $65.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -88.05% lower than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $37.61, the stock is 17.24% and 17.35% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.68 million and changing 2.76% at the moment leaves the stock 42.80% off its SMA200. RVNC registered 131.02% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 77.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.45 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$9.86.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 19.51% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.57%, and is 13.49% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.19% over the week and 4.27% over the month.

Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) has around 534 employees, a market worth around $3.08B and $132.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 233.72% and 2.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-87.30%).

Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Revance Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -17.60% this year.

Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 80.21M, and float is at 79.47M with Short Float at 16.50%.

Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Schilke Tobin,the company’sCFO. SEC filings show that Schilke Tobin sold 3,201 shares of the company’s common stock on May 01 at a price of $31.70 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63081.0 shares.

Revance Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 03 that Schilke Tobin (CFO) sold a total of 3,201 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 03 and was made at $32.15 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 66282.0 shares of the RVNC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 09, Foley Mark J (CEO) disposed off 70,390 shares at an average price of $31.59 for $2.22 million. The insider now directly holds 823,351 shares of Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC).

Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) that is trading -1.65% down over the past 12 months and Biogen Inc. (BIIB) that is 62.18% higher over the same period. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is -8.69% down on the 1-year trading charts.