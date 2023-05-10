Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) is -10.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $69.24 and a high of $122.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ROST stock was last observed hovering at around $104.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.75% off its average median price target of $124.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.9% off the consensus price target high of $135.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -35.17% lower than the price target low of $77.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $104.08, the stock is -0.66% and -1.26% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.04 million and changing -0.72% at the moment leaves the stock 2.18% off its SMA200. ROST registered 8.15% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.86%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.99 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.07.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -2.40% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.09%, and is -0.66% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.66% over the week and 1.94% over the month.

Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) has around 101000 employees, a market worth around $35.05B and $18.70B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.75 and Fwd P/E is 19.00. Profit margin for the company is 8.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 50.32% and -15.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.50%).

Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ross Stores Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/17/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -10.10% this year.

Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 339.75M, and float is at 338.20M with Short Float at 1.66%.

Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KOBAYASHI MICHAEL K,the company’sPRES., CHIEF CAPABILITY OFCR. SEC filings show that KOBAYASHI MICHAEL K sold 12,221 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 06 at a price of $106.00 per share for a total of $1.3 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96486.0 shares.

Ross Stores Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 31 that Burrill Jeffrey P (SVP, CAO & CORP CONTROLLER) sold a total of 3,297 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 31 and was made at $104.73 per share for $0.35 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 23148.0 shares of the ROST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 06, Hartshorn Michael J. (GROUP PRESIDENT, COO) disposed off 20,529 shares at an average price of $112.37 for $2.31 million. The insider now directly holds 127,659 shares of Ross Stores Inc. (ROST).

Ross Stores Inc. (ROST): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -7.10% down over the past 12 months and Target Corporation (TGT) that is -30.10% lower over the same period. The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) is 30.09% up on the 1-year trading charts.