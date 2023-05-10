SEAT Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Vivid Seats Inc. (SEAT) Now

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAT) is 20.41% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.29 and a high of $9.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SEAT stock was last observed hovering at around $7.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.9% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.05% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 2.33% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.79, the stock is 19.09% and 19.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.27 million and changing 11.41% at the moment leaves the stock 10.82% off its SMA200. SEAT registered -5.79% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 5.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.11 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.26.

The stock witnessed a 7.59% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.38%, and is 22.77% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.16% over the week and 3.59% over the month.

Vivid Seats Inc. (SEAT) has around 575 employees, a market worth around $1.67B and $600.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.62 and Fwd P/E is 22.71. Profit margin for the company is 4.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.75% and -10.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-65.60%).

Vivid Seats Inc. (SEAT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vivid Seats Inc. (SEAT) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vivid Seats Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 940.70% this year.

Vivid Seats Inc. (SEAT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 80.59M, and float is at 66.40M with Short Float at 11.90%.

Vivid Seats Inc. (SEAT) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Vivid Seats Inc. (SEAT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wagner Jonathan Miles,the company’sChief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that Wagner Jonathan Miles sold 1,801 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 20 at a price of $7.34 per share for a total of $13219.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54909.0 shares.

Vivid Seats Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 20 that Bakal Riva (Chief Strategy Officer) sold a total of 1,145 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 20 and was made at $7.34 per share for $8404.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 35230.0 shares of the SEAT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 20, Pickus Edward (Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 541 shares at an average price of $7.34 for $3971.0. The insider now directly holds 14,340 shares of Vivid Seats Inc. (SEAT).