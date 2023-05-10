Shengfeng Development Limited (SFWL) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Shengfeng Development Limited (NASDAQ: SFWL) is 118.91% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.94 and a high of $5.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SFWL stock was last observed hovering at around $4.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.44%.

Currently trading at $8.80, the stock is 108.74% and 109.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 19.46 million and changing 101.83% at the moment leaves the stock 109.05% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.07 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.19.

The stock witnessed a 73.91% in the last 1 month, and is 115.16% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 41.60% over the week and 16.84% over the month.

Shengfeng Development Limited (SFWL) has around 1560 employees, a market worth around $709.19M and $348.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 97.78. Distance from 52-week low is 199.32% and 47.40% from its 52-week high.

Shengfeng Development Limited (SFWL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 82.40M, and float is at 6.67M with Short Float at 2.31%.