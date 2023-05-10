SLM Corporation (SLM) down -9.40% since start of the year

SLM Corporation (NASDAQ: SLM) is -9.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.81 and a high of $20.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SLM stock was last observed hovering at around $14.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.29% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.8% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -0.27% lower than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.04, the stock is 4.48% and 11.95% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.5 million and changing 1.97% at the moment leaves the stock -1.87% off its SMA200. SLM registered -11.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.01%.

The stock witnessed a 15.43% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.53%, and is 5.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.66% over the week and 3.10% over the month.

SLM Corporation (SLM) has around 1700 employees, a market worth around $3.55B and $2.20B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.77 and Fwd P/E is 5.38. Profit margin for the company is 20.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.13% and -25.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.30%).

SLM Corporation (SLM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SLM Corporation (SLM) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SLM Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/19/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -51.30% this year.

SLM Corporation (SLM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 241.50M, and float is at 238.68M with Short Float at 3.25%.

SLM Corporation (SLM) Insider Activity

A total of 41 insider transactions have happened at SLM Corporation (SLM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 17 times.

SLM Corporation (SLM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) that is trading 10.26% up over the past 12 months and Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is -26.14% lower over the same period. Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is -13.49% down on the 1-year trading charts.