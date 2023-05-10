These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVI) is -15.51% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.16 and a high of $35.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MRVI stock was last observed hovering at around $13.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.81% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.22% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 7.0% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.09, the stock is -12.58% and -14.94% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.98 million and changing -13.02% at the moment leaves the stock -29.82% off its SMA200. MRVI registered -62.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.99 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.89.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -13.27% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.85%, and is -8.20% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.33% over the week and 5.28% over the month.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (MRVI) has around 610 employees, a market worth around $2.80B and $883.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.85 and Fwd P/E is 25.61. Profit margin for the company is 24.90%. Distance from 52-week low is -0.58% and -66.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (47.80%).

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (MRVI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (MRVI) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.00% this year.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (MRVI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 131.63M, and float is at 109.36M with Short Float at 4.32%.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (MRVI) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (MRVI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 5 times.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (MRVI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) that is trading -2.20% down over the past 12 months and Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) that is 32.85% higher over the same period.