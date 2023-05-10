These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Robert Half International Inc. (RHI)

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI) is -9.43% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $65.40 and a high of $97.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RHI stock was last observed hovering at around $67.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.3% off its average median price target of $67.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.01% off the consensus price target high of $88.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -19.41% lower than the price target low of $56.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $66.87, the stock is -7.99% and -11.53% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.76 million and changing -0.45% at the moment leaves the stock -13.53% off its SMA200. RHI registered -31.10% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -10.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.05 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.72.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -10.79% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.25%, and is -5.78% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.04% over the week and 2.49% over the month.

Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) has around 16300 employees, a market worth around $7.05B and $7.14B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.85 and Fwd P/E is 12.88. Profit margin for the company is 8.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.25% and -31.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (41.40%).

Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) is a “Underweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 6 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Robert Half International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 12.50% this year.

Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 106.42M, and float is at 105.57M with Short Float at 5.16%.

Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GLASS ROBERT W,the company’sExecutive Vice President. SEC filings show that GLASS ROBERT W sold 12,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $80.94 per share for a total of $1.01 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.22 million shares.

Robert Half International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 22 that Kempthorne Dirk A (Director) sold a total of 3,456 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 22 and was made at $80.54 per share for $0.28 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10828.0 shares of the RHI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 11, GLASS ROBERT W (Executive Vice President) disposed off 15,000 shares at an average price of $80.84 for $1.21 million. The insider now directly holds 232,349 shares of Robert Half International Inc. (RHI).

Robert Half International Inc. (RHI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include TriNet Group Inc. (TNET) that is trading 7.17% up over the past 12 months and ASGN Incorporated (ASGN) that is -43.66% lower over the same period. ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) is -22.17% down on the 1-year trading charts.