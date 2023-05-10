These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for TScan Therapeutics Inc. (TCRX)

TScan Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRX) is 119.35% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.45 and a high of $4.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TCRX stock was last observed hovering at around $2.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.15% off its average median price target of $10.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 77.33% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 43.33% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.40, the stock is 53.46% and 36.01% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 49.95 million and changing 51.14% at the moment leaves the stock 30.36% off its SMA200. TCRX registered 84.78% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 17.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.10 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.25.

The stock witnessed a 54.55% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 89.94%, and is 64.25% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 31.81% over the week and 17.77% over the month.

TScan Therapeutics Inc. (TCRX) has around 137 employees, a market worth around $80.48M and $13.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 134.48% and -25.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-51.80%).

TScan Therapeutics Inc. (TCRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TScan Therapeutics Inc. (TCRX) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TScan Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/17/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -33.60% this year.

TScan Therapeutics Inc. (TCRX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 24.08M, and float is at 17.61M with Short Float at 0.52%.

TScan Therapeutics Inc. (TCRX) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at TScan Therapeutics Inc. (TCRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Silver Brian M.,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Silver Brian M. bought 3,158 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 28 at a price of $1.56 per share for a total of $4941.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 32885.0 shares.

TScan Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 27 that Silver Brian M. (Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 2,842 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 27 and was made at $1.50 per share for $4276.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 29727.0 shares of the TCRX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 18, SOUTHWELL DAVID P (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 25,000 shares at an average price of $3.59 for $89821.0. The insider now directly holds 171,569 shares of TScan Therapeutics Inc. (TCRX).