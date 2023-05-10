Things appear to be looking up for CBRE Group Inc. (CBRE)

CBRE Group Inc. (NYSE: CBRE) is -4.65% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $66.31 and a high of $89.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CBRE stock was last observed hovering at around $73.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.24%.

Currently trading at $73.38, the stock is 0.95% and -1.59% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.78 million and changing 0.33% at the moment leaves the stock -5.44% off its SMA200. CBRE registered -9.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 3.70%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.89 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.71.

The stock witnessed a 4.90% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.67%, and is -2.29% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.79% over the week and 2.67% over the month.

CBRE Group Inc. (CBRE) has around 115000 employees, a market worth around $22.54B and $30.91B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.10 and Fwd P/E is 12.36. Profit margin for the company is 3.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.66% and -18.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.60%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -20.60% this year.

CBRE Group Inc. (CBRE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 310.46M, and float is at 307.90M with Short Float at 2.56%.

CBRE Group Inc. (CBRE) Insider Activity

A total of 47 insider transactions have happened at CBRE Group Inc. (CBRE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 29 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Queenan Daniel G,the company’sCEO, Real Estate Investments. SEC filings show that Queenan Daniel G sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $80.08 per share for a total of $0.4 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.18 million shares.

CBRE Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 01 that Queenan Daniel G (CEO, Real Estate Investments) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 01 and was made at $78.26 per share for $0.39 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.18 million shares of the CBRE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 30, Giamartino Emma E. () disposed off 517 shares at an average price of $79.77 for $41241.0. The insider now directly holds 21,737 shares of CBRE Group Inc. (CBRE).

CBRE Group Inc. (CBRE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Brookfield Corporation (BN) that is trading -18.42% down over the past 12 months and Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL) that is -34.42% lower over the same period. KBR Inc. (KBR) is 26.60% up on the 1-year trading charts.