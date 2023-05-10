Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) is 23.90% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.27 and a high of $10.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VUZI stock was last observed hovering at around $4.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.45%.

Currently trading at $4.51, the stock is 14.40% and 14.21% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.05 million and changing 11.08% at the moment leaves the stock -14.72% off its SMA200. VUZI registered -10.16% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.33 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$4.86.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 8.15% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.18%, and is 21.56% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.75% over the week and 5.33% over the month.

Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) has around 111 employees, a market worth around $271.50M and $11.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 37.92% and -57.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-36.20%).

Vuzix Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.10% this year.

Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 63.66M, and float is at 59.10M with Short Float at 24.66%.

Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Travers Paul J,the company’sPresident and CEO. SEC filings show that Travers Paul J bought 2,557 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 14 at a price of $3.87 per share for a total of $9895.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2.83 million shares.

Vuzix Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 13 that Travers Paul J (President and CEO) bought a total of 2,600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 13 and was made at $3.83 per share for $9958.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.83 million shares of the VUZI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10, Jameson Peter Hamilton (Chief Operating Officer) acquired 2,600 shares at an average price of $3.79 for $9854.0. The insider now directly holds 202,600 shares of Vuzix Corporation (VUZI).

Vuzix Corporation (VUZI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hurco Companies Inc. (HURC) that is trading -25.18% down over the past 12 months and Mercury Systems Inc. (MRCY) that is -30.31% lower over the same period. Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) is -26.47% down on the 1-year trading charts.