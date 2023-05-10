What should you know before buying stock in Tronox Holdings plc (TROX)

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE: TROX) is -11.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.09 and a high of $19.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TROX stock was last observed hovering at around $12.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.57% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.45% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -21.1% lower than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.11, the stock is -9.33% and -13.13% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.97 million and changing -4.50% at the moment leaves the stock -15.33% off its SMA200. TROX registered -32.16% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 0.08%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.51 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.91.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -13.31% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -29.18%, and is -9.69% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.47% over the week and 4.70% over the month.

Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) has around 6500 employees, a market worth around $1.89B and $3.20B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.80 and Fwd P/E is 5.14. Profit margin for the company is 15.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.20% and -39.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.40%).

Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tronox Holdings plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 74.70% this year.

Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 155.18M, and float is at 114.54M with Short Float at 3.95%.

Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Turgeon Jean Francois,the company’sCo-CEO and Director. SEC filings show that Turgeon Jean Francois sold 93,942 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 07 at a price of $15.51 per share for a total of $1.46 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.76 million shares.

Tronox Holdings plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 07 that Romano John D (Co-CEO and Director) sold a total of 73,272 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 07 and was made at $15.51 per share for $1.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.77 million shares of the TROX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 07, Neuman Jeffrey N (SVP, General Counsel & Sec.) disposed off 46,985 shares at an average price of $15.52 for $0.73 million. The insider now directly holds 231,382 shares of Tronox Holdings plc (TROX).