Why NiSource Inc. (NI) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) is 3.76% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.78 and a high of $32.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NI stock was last observed hovering at around $28.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $31.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.79% off the consensus price target high of $33.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 5.17% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.45, the stock is 0.15% and 2.10% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.05 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 2.61% off its SMA200. NI registered -3.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.16 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.91.

The stock witnessed a -0.84% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.48%, and is 1.93% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.71% over the week and 1.64% over the month.

NiSource Inc. (NI) has around 7117 employees, a market worth around $11.68B and $5.94B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.30 and Fwd P/E is 17.00. Profit margin for the company is 11.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.64% and -11.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.30%).

NiSource Inc. (NI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NiSource Inc. (NI) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NiSource Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 33.20% this year.

NiSource Inc. (NI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 412.80M, and float is at 404.51M with Short Float at 1.67%.

NiSource Inc. (NI) Insider Activity

A total of 44 insider transactions have happened at NiSource Inc. (NI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Berman Melanie B.,the company’sSVP & CHRO. SEC filings show that Berman Melanie B. sold 4,824 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $27.89 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13933.0 shares.

NiSource Inc. (NI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include ONEOK Inc. (OKE) that is trading -2.65% down over the past 12 months and Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) that is 3.13% higher over the same period.