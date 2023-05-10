Why Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SLRX) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SLRX) is 18.30% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.07 and a high of $7.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SLRX stock was last observed hovering at around $2.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.35% off its average median price target of $10.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 88.69% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 63.8% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.81, the stock is 4.17% and -4.08% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.28 million and changing -16.20% at the moment leaves the stock -39.58% off its SMA200. SLRX registered -66.01% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.65%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.43.

The stock witnessed a 16.77% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.65%, and is 2.84% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.27% over the week and 12.68% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 69.16% and -74.84% from its 52-week high.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SLRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SLRX) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/16/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -92.80% this year.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SLRX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.25M, and float is at 2.14M with Short Float at 5.99%.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SLRX) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SLRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Lieber Jonathan I,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Lieber Jonathan I bought 37,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 07 at a price of $0.19 per share for a total of $7016.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 37500.0 shares.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 07 that Burleson Tess (Director) bought a total of 27,700 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 07 and was made at $0.18 per share for $4986.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 32050.0 shares of the SLRX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 06, McVicar William K. (Director) acquired 26,553 shares at an average price of $0.19 for $5000.0. The insider now directly holds 26,553 shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SLRX).