Why Venus Concept Inc. (VERO) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ: VERO) is -19.91% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.15 and a high of $0.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VERO stock was last observed hovering at around $0.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $1.60 for the next 12 months. It is also 88.18% off the consensus price target high of $2.20 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 74.0% higher than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.26, the stock is 34.62% and 26.24% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.89 million and changing 38.47% at the moment leaves the stock -19.86% off its SMA200. VERO registered -67.14% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 15.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.88 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$2.48.

The stock witnessed a 35.97% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.63%, and is 42.63% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.81% over the week and 12.32% over the month.

Venus Concept Inc. (VERO) has around 384 employees, a market worth around $19.03M and $99.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -43.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 70.87% and -72.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-41.50%).

Venus Concept Inc. (VERO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Venus Concept Inc. (VERO) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Venus Concept Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -56.80% this year.

Venus Concept Inc. (VERO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 70.45M, and float is at 63.30M with Short Float at 0.75%.

Venus Concept Inc. (VERO) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Venus Concept Inc. (VERO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Natale Anthony,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Natale Anthony sold 51,431 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 29 at a price of $0.24 per share for a total of $12503.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.64 million shares.

Venus Concept Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 28 that Natale Anthony (Director) sold a total of 51,428 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 28 and was made at $0.27 per share for $13680.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.69 million shares of the VERO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 25, Natale Anthony (Director) disposed off 51,428 shares at an average price of $0.31 for $15752.0. The insider now directly holds 744,366 shares of Venus Concept Inc. (VERO).