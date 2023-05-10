Will Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSC) is -54.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.23 and a high of $220.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ENSC stock was last observed hovering at around $3.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.67% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 90.62% off the consensus price target high of $43.80 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 72.6% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.11, the stock is 7.39% and -21.67% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 27.67 million and changing 19.48% at the moment leaves the stock -88.99% off its SMA200. ENSC registered -97.99% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -87.45%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.24.

The stock witnessed a 14.80% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -51.34%, and is 14.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 26.15% over the week and 15.94% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 9.15. Distance from 52-week low is 27.24% and -98.14% from its 52-week high.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 978.50% this year.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 6.22M, and Short Float at -.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by GOWER BOB G,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that GOWER BOB G bought 90,287 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 02 at a price of $0.49 per share for a total of $44087.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.22 million shares.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 01 that GOWER BOB G (Director) bought a total of 270,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 01 and was made at $0.48 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.13 million shares of the ENSC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 28, GOWER BOB G (Director) acquired 109,300 shares at an average price of $0.49 for $53371.0. The insider now directly holds 862,395 shares of Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC).